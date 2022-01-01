Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Boarshurst Silver Band

Posted: 26-Mar-2022

Required:

Championship section Boarshurst Silver Band are looking for a cornet, trombone and bass (Eb or Bb) to complete our line up. We rehearse every Monday and Thursday evening 8-10pm in our own large band room with bar in Greenfield, Saddleworth.



Contact:

Each player will be provided with a band instrument (Geneva cornet, Rath trombone and Yamaha Neo Bb bass or Besson Sovereign Eb bass). All applications will be treated in strictest confidence. Call 07868 721269 or email .