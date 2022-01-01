Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Hebden Bridge Junior Band

Posted: 31-Mar-2022

Required:

MD/Conductor Needed We are looking for an MD who will grow with us; who will nurture our young players and bring a sense of excitement to rehearsals and concerts. In a usual year we have a varied concert schedule and also have an annual â€˜tourâ€™.



Contact:

We are a non-contesting, community junior band and encourage players aged 7 — 19.

We rehearse once a week on Thursday Evenings.

Please email Sara Steeles-Yates at for further details.

