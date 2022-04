Deepcar Brass Band April 5 • Due to relocations during lockdown we now have the following vacancies and invite expressions of interest, Flugel, solo & 1st horn & 2nd or 1st trombone. Varied concert programme and several contests per year. We rehearse Monday and Friday evenings.

St. Ronan's Silver Band April 5 • ST. RONAN'S - SCOTTISH BORDERS. Hard-working Second Section band based in Innerleithen (near Peebles/Galashiels/50 mins from Edinburgh).. We would welcome players on. SOLO CORNET, HORN, 2ND EUPH, BBb BASS. to strengthen our fantastic team!

Redbridge Brass April 4 • Redbridge Brass are looking for first class players : Eb BASS and CORNET. . We will be competing in contests such as the Grand Shield and the National Finals at the Royal Albert Hall. . The band rehearses twice a week in Harold Wood, East London. .

view all cards » Pro fessional Cards