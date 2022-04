Avonbank (Evesham) Brass Band April 7 • We're a happy second section band in Worcestershire and we'd love you to join us on our front row or, if you prefer, on the back. We have a full summer and autumn programme planned and want to welcome you to our ranks! Please get in touch!

Great Barr Brass April 7 • A new band of 10 players we are particularly looking for baritone, 1st horn and Eb tuba but anyone is welcome to attend a rehearsal at St Matthew's Church Perry Beeches B44 8RB on Tuesdays at 7.30pm

Carlton Brass April 6 • Carlton Brass (Nottingham) are looking for CORNET (front or back row) and a 2nd TROMBONE. We have the makings of a truly exceptional first section band and are looking for quality players in these positions.

