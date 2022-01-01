1 to 3 of 3
Shipston Town Band
Posted: 25-Apr-2022
Required:
If you play Bb Bass or Eb Bass, we would love to hear from you.. We are 3rd Section in the Midlands and are based in South Warwickshire within easy reach of Stratford Oxford Evesham Leamington and Banbury with a varied programme of engagements
Contact:
To apply please contact the band secretary on 01789269032 or 07598971265. We rehearse in our newly refurbished band room on Wednesdays from 7.30 to 9.30 with extra rehearsals as required. Our extensive website carries full details of all forthcoming jobs.
Shipston Town Band
Posted: 6-Apr-2022
Required:
If you are a 2nd or Bass Trombone we would love to hear from you.. We are 3rd Section in the Midlands and are based in South Warwickshire within easy reach of Stratford Oxford Evesham Leamington and Banbury with a varied programme of engagements
Contact:
Shipston Town Band
Posted: 4-Apr-2022
Required:
If you play Bb Bass or 2nd Baritone, we would love to hear from you.. We are 3rd Section in the Midlands and are based in South Warwickshire within easy reach of Stratford Oxford Evesham Leamington and Banbury with a varied programme of engagements
Contact:
