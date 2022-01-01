1 to 1 of 1
Arrow Valley Brass
Posted: 27-Apr-2022
Required:
We seek a Flugelhorn player. We are a Third Section band based in Inkberrow N. Worcs. Easy access from Stratford, Redditch, Worcester etc. We rehearse on Sunday am. We play at a range of events with a varied selection of music. some contests.
Contact:
Contact through arrowvalleybrass.co. uk or talk to Dave Stanley on 01527 852485. or via
Our MD is Ashley Buxton and we seek to develope from a strong base. Friendly band with good age range.