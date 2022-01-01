Arrow Valley Brass April 27 • We seek a Flugelhorn player. . We are a Third Section band based in Inkberrow N. Worcs. Easy access from Stratford, Redditch, Worcester etc. We rehearse on Sunday am. We play at a range of events with a varied selection of music. some contests.

Shipston Town Band April 25 • If you play Bb Bass or Eb Bass, we would love to hear from you.. We are 3rd Section in the Midlands and are based in South Warwickshire within easy reach of Stratford Oxford Evesham Leamington and Banbury with a varied programme of engagements

Avonbank (Evesham) Brass Band April 25 • We're a happy second section band in Worcestershire and we'd love you to join us on our front row or, if you prefer, on the back. We have a full summer and autumn programme planned and want to welcome you to our ranks! Please get in touch!

