Dobcross Silver Band April 29 • A great opportunity presents itself to play 2nd EUPHONIUM in this progressive prize winning Band. If you like a good mixture of fun and hard work consider this! All ages considered if competent. A nice trip to the Finals awaits you!

Uppermill Band April 29 • UPPERMILL BAND 2nd Sect. have vacancies for a CORNET PLAYER (position negotiable) and EEb /BBb BASS PLAYER. We are looking for players who demonstrate musicality, technical ability and are willing to share our hardworking ethos as part of TEAM UPPERMILL

Ocean Brass April 29 • Ocean Brass are looking for players to bolster our cornet section ahead of our summer program of events, the upcoming National Finals, and our promotion to the 2nd section. Based in Southampton, we rehearse once a week at Banister Park Bowls Club.

