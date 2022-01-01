1 to 2 of 2
Dobcross Silver Band
Posted: 29-Apr-2022
Required:
A great opportunity presents itself to play 2nd EUPHONIUM in this progressive prize winning Band. If you like a good mixture of fun and hard work consider this! All ages considered if competent. A nice trip to the Finals awaits you!
Contact:
If you want to sit with talented players who make you very welcome then give us a shout
Jason M Smith (MD) — 07547707257 —
Brent Warren (Band Master — 07809 560774 —Map to bandroom Dobcross Silver Band
Dobcross Silver Band
Posted: 6-Apr-2022
Required:
Dobcross Silver Band require a Front Row and a Back Row (Position Negotiable) cornet player in preparation for the National Finals in September. We are a progressive and hard working band and require 2 keen/strong players to complete the section.
Contact:
If you want to help us continue to succeed, then contact us in confidence. You won't be disappointed and you'll be welcomed.
Jason M Smith (MD) 07547707257 —
Brent Warren (Band Master) — 07809560774 —