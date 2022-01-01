                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 2 of  2

Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 29-Apr-2022

Required:
A great opportunity presents itself to play 2nd EUPHONIUM in this progressive prize winning Band. If you like a good mixture of fun and hard work consider this! All ages considered if competent. A nice trip to the Finals awaits you!

Contact:
If you want to sit with talented players who make you very welcome then give us a shout

Jason M Smith (MD) — 07547707257 —

Brent Warren (Band Master — 07809 560774 —

  Map to bandroom   Dobcross Silver Band

Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 6-Apr-2022

Required:
Dobcross Silver Band require a Front Row and a Back Row (Position Negotiable) cornet player in preparation for the National Finals in September. We are a progressive and hard working band and require 2 keen/strong players to complete the section.

Contact:
If you want to help us continue to succeed, then contact us in confidence. You won't be disappointed and you'll be welcomed.

Jason M Smith (MD) 07547707257 —
Brent Warren (Band Master) — 07809560774 —

  Map to bandroom   Dobcross Silver Band
view all events »

What's on

Contest: 43rd European Brass Band Championships

Saturday 30 April • Symphony Hall, 1 Broad St, Birmingham B1 2EA

Harlow Brass Band - HBB SPRING CONCERT - MOVIES & MUSICALS

Saturday 30 April • St Andrew's Methodist Church. The Stow, Harlow, Essex CM20 3AF

Contest: 43rd European Brass Band Championships

Sunday 1 May • Symphony Hall, 1 Broad St, Birmingham B1 2EA

Contest: 100th Spring Festival

Saturday 7 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: 101st Spring Festival

Saturday 7 May • Winter Gardens, 97 Church St, Blackpool FY1 1HL

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Dobcross Silver Band

April 29 • A great opportunity presents itself to play 2nd EUPHONIUM in this progressive prize winning Band. If you like a good mixture of fun and hard work consider this! All ages considered if competent. A nice trip to the Finals awaits you!

Uppermill Band

April 29 • UPPERMILL BAND 2nd Sect. have vacancies for a CORNET PLAYER (position negotiable) and EEb /BBb BASS PLAYER. We are looking for players who demonstrate musicality, technical ability and are willing to share our hardworking ethos as part of TEAM UPPERMILL

Ocean Brass

April 29 • Ocean Brass are looking for players to bolster our cornet section ahead of our summer program of events, the upcoming National Finals, and our promotion to the 2nd section. Based in Southampton, we rehearse once a week at Banister Park Bowls Club.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

John Maines

BA (Hons)
Presenter, compere and conductor

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top