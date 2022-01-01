Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 29-Apr-2022

Required:

A great opportunity presents itself to play 2nd EUPHONIUM in this progressive prize winning Band. If you like a good mixture of fun and hard work consider this! All ages considered if competent. A nice trip to the Finals awaits you!



Contact:

If you want to sit with talented players who make you very welcome then give us a shout

Jason M Smith (MD) — 07547707257 —

Brent Warren (Band Master — 07809 560774 —

Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 6-Apr-2022

Required:

Dobcross Silver Band require a Front Row and a Back Row (Position Negotiable) cornet player in preparation for the National Finals in September. We are a progressive and hard working band and require 2 keen/strong players to complete the section.



Contact:

If you want to help us continue to succeed, then contact us in confidence. You won't be disappointed and you'll be welcomed.

Jason M Smith (MD) 07547707257 —

Brent Warren (Band Master) — 07809560774 —