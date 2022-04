Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 1 of 1 First

Previous

Next

Last

Putney and Wimbledon Brass Band

Posted: 30-Apr-2022

Required:

Band seeking front row cornet. We're a friendly 4th Section Band rehearsing on Weds nights 7:45 in Putney (near the Green Man pub). We've just done our first regionals and are moving into our summer of fun - Whit Friday, Bandstands & other event



Contact:

If you want to find out more about us or try us out before you decide please contact our MD or drop us an email at and we'll get back to you.