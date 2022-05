May 11 • Following the exciting appointment of our highly experienced new MD Ian Johnson, Littleport Brass have a vacancy for cornets (position negotiable) and 2nd trombone. We are a Cambridgeshire 3rd section band. We rehearse on Wednesday evenings 7.30-9.30pm

May 10 • We are a super-friendly band based near Stonehenge, with lots of potential, sitting at the top of the second section in our region. The band is looking for the right Musical Director, with proven experience to challenge and develop the band musically.