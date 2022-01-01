1 to 2 of 2
Rainford Band
Posted: 17-May-2022
Required:
We have vacancies for horn and solo cornet players to join our team, positions negotiable. Upcoming contests include the Doctor Martin contest, the Scottish Open and a varied concert calendar.
Contact:
All inquiries, in confidence to Julie Backhouse
07886 082 839
Rainford Band
Posted: 11-May-2022
Required:
We have a vacancy for a first class principal euphonium player to join our talented team at Rainford Band. Upcoming contests include the Doctor Martin contest, the Scottish Open and a varied concert calendar.
Contact:
All inquiries, in confidence to Julie Backhouse —
07886 082 839