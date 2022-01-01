Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Rainford Band

Posted: 17-May-2022

Required:

We have vacancies for horn and solo cornet players to join our team, positions negotiable. Upcoming contests include the Doctor Martin contest, the Scottish Open and a varied concert calendar.



Contact:

All inquiries, in confidence to Julie Backhouse



07886 082 839

Rainford Band

Posted: 11-May-2022

Required:

We have a vacancy for a first class principal euphonium player to join our talented team at Rainford Band. Upcoming contests include the Doctor Martin contest, the Scottish Open and a varied concert calendar.



Contact:

All inquiries, in confidence to Julie Backhouse —



07886 082 839