Rainford Band

Posted: 17-May-2022

Required:
We have vacancies for horn and solo cornet players to join our team, positions negotiable. Upcoming contests include the Doctor Martin contest, the Scottish Open and a varied concert calendar.

Contact:
All inquiries, in confidence to Julie Backhouse

07886 082 839

Rainford Band

Posted: 11-May-2022

Required:
We have a vacancy for a first class principal euphonium player to join our talented team at Rainford Band. Upcoming contests include the Doctor Martin contest, the Scottish Open and a varied concert calendar.

Contact:
All inquiries, in confidence to Julie Backhouse —

07886 082 839

