Otley Brass Association May 22 • Musical Director - Otley Brass Band. . Required:. Our enthusiastic, unregistered band is looking for a new MUSICAL DIRECTOR. Located in Otley to the North West of Leeds we rehearse on Tuesday Evenings from 1930-2145 at the Otley Courthouse

Avonbank (Evesham) Brass Band May 21 • We're a happy second section band in Worcestershire and we'd love you to join us on our front row or, if you prefer, on the back. We have a full summer and autumn programme planned and want to welcome you to our ranks! Please get in touch!

Stretford Band May 20 • Tenor horn required. We are a local, friendly band with a varied concert programme in the following months. If you are returning to banding or looking for a change please come along and meet the band.

