SPAL Sovereign Brass

Posted: 24-May-2022

Required:
Applications invited for **MUSICAL DIRECTOR** Based in Wednesbury West Midlands (WS10 9ED) rehearsing Mon/Thu Sovereign is seeking to engage enthusiastic & forward thinking candidates to maintain and develop the Band on both the concert & contest platform

Contact:
For further information and / or informal discussions please contact the band Chairman Phil Green on or 07740740211

APPLICATIONS OPEN UNTIL 31ST MAY 2022

  SPAL Sovereign Brass
