SPAL Sovereign Brass
Posted: 24-May-2022
Required:
Applications invited for **MUSICAL DIRECTOR** Based in Wednesbury West Midlands (WS10 9ED) rehearsing Mon/Thu Sovereign is seeking to engage enthusiastic & forward thinking candidates to maintain and develop the Band on both the concert & contest platform
Contact:
For further information and / or informal discussions please contact the band Chairman Phil Green on or 07740740211
APPLICATIONS OPEN UNTIL 31ST MAY 2022Map to bandroom SPAL Sovereign Brass