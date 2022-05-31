Garforth Brass May 24 • Garforth Brass, a traditional brass band organisation, currently including a friendly 3rd section contesting band, concert band, and training band invites interested players to come along and see what we have to offer at your level.

Garforth Brass May 24 • Garforth Brass, a traditional brass band organisation, currently including friendly 3rd section contesting band, concert band and learners band has vacancies for cornet players (position negotiable) to complete the team for contesting and concerts.

Freckleton Band May 24 • Freckleton Band invite expressions of interest for the position of Musical Director. This aspirational 1st section band is looking to appoint a talented, enthusiastic and forward-thinking individual to lead the band on to the next level of performance.

