Dobcross Silver Band
Posted: 24-May-2022
Required:
After securing another great win at Buxton, we are now actively seeking a FRONT ROW CORNET PLAYER. 4th section National Finalists and Holme Valley Champions also. A hard working and friendly, progressive band awaits you! Why not try out?!
Contact:
To apply in confidence contact:
Jason M Smith (MD)
07547707257
Brent Warren (Band Master)
07809560774
Dobcross Silver Band
Posted: 29-Apr-2022
Required:
A great opportunity presents itself to play 2nd EUPHONIUM in this progressive prize winning Band. If you like a good mixture of fun and hard work consider this! All ages considered if competent. A nice trip to the Finals awaits you!
Contact:
If you want to sit with talented players who make you very welcome then give us a shout
Jason M Smith (MD) — 07547707257 —
Brent Warren (Band Master — 07809 560774 —Map to bandroom Dobcross Silver Band