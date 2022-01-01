                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 2 of  2

Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 24-May-2022

Required:
After securing another great win at Buxton, we are now actively seeking a FRONT ROW CORNET PLAYER. 4th section National Finalists and Holme Valley Champions also. A hard working and friendly, progressive band awaits you! Why not try out?!

Contact:
To apply in confidence contact:

Jason M Smith (MD)

07547707257

Brent Warren (Band Master)

07809560774

  Map to bandroom   Dobcross Silver Band

Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 29-Apr-2022

Required:
A great opportunity presents itself to play 2nd EUPHONIUM in this progressive prize winning Band. If you like a good mixture of fun and hard work consider this! All ages considered if competent. A nice trip to the Finals awaits you!

Contact:
If you want to sit with talented players who make you very welcome then give us a shout

Jason M Smith (MD) — 07547707257 —

Brent Warren (Band Master — 07809 560774 —

  Map to bandroom   Dobcross Silver Band
view all events »

What's on

Perth Festival of the Arts - Tommy Smith

Tuesday 24 May • St Ninian's Cathedral, North Methven Street, Perth PH1 5PP

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Brassed Off Live at The Royal Albert Hall

Wednesday 25 May • Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London. SW7 2AP SW7 2AP

Perth Festival of the Arts - BBC Big Band at Perth Festival of the Arts

Wednesday 25 May • Perth Concert Hall, Mill Street, Perth PH1 5HZ

Perth Festival of the Arts - Opera Bohemia - Madama Butterfly

Thursday 26 May • Perth Theatre, Mill Street, Perth PH1 5HZ

Perth Festival of the Arts - Cross Trust Artists of the Year

Thursday 26 May • St Matthew's Church, Tay Street, Perth PH1 5LQ

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Garforth Brass

May 24 • Garforth Brass, a traditional brass band organisation, currently including a friendly 3rd section contesting band, concert band, and training band invites interested players to come along and see what we have to offer at your level.

Garforth Brass

May 24 • Garforth Brass, a traditional brass band organisation, currently including friendly 3rd section contesting band, concert band and learners band has vacancies for cornet players (position negotiable) to complete the team for contesting and concerts.

Freckleton Band

May 24 • Freckleton Band invite expressions of interest for the position of Musical Director. This aspirational 1st section band is looking to appoint a talented, enthusiastic and forward-thinking individual to lead the band on to the next level of performance.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

David W. Ashworth

RSCM, ABBA Exec Member, NABBC PRO.
Conductor, Band Trainer and Adjudicator

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top