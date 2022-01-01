Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 24-May-2022

Required:

After securing another great win at Buxton, we are now actively seeking a FRONT ROW CORNET PLAYER. 4th section National Finalists and Holme Valley Champions also. A hard working and friendly, progressive band awaits you! Why not try out?!



Contact:

To apply in confidence contact:

Jason M Smith (MD)



07547707257

Brent Warren (Band Master)



07809560774



Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 29-Apr-2022

Required:

A great opportunity presents itself to play 2nd EUPHONIUM in this progressive prize winning Band. If you like a good mixture of fun and hard work consider this! All ages considered if competent. A nice trip to the Finals awaits you!



Contact:

If you want to sit with talented players who make you very welcome then give us a shout

Jason M Smith (MD) — 07547707257 —

Brent Warren (Band Master — 07809 560774 —