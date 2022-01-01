Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Garforth Brass

Posted: 24-May-2022

Required:

Garforth Brass, a traditional brass band organisation, currently including a friendly 3rd section contesting band, concert band, and training band invites interested players to come along and see what we have to offer at your level.



Contact:

Please contact our Chairman, in the first instance, , or alternatively come along to one of our practices in the Methodist Church, Church Lane Garforth LS25 1NW. Contesting Sun 6:15, Concert Wed 7:30, Training Wed 6:30

Garforth Brass

Posted: 24-May-2022

Required:

Garforth Brass, a traditional brass band organisation, currently including friendly 3rd section contesting band, concert band and learners band has vacancies for cornet players (position negotiable) to complete the team for contesting and concerts.



Contact:

Please contact our chairman, Alun Perry in the first instance, or alternatively feel free to come along to one of our practices on Sunday at 6:15 or Wednesday at 7:30. Methodist Church, Church Lane, Garforth LS25 1NW