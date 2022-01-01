                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 1 of  1

Llwydcoed Brass Band

Posted: 31-May-2022

Required:
Llwydcoed Brass Band are seeking a first-class second baritone player to complete their brass ranks, as well as two all-round perucssionists. A friendly but hardworking band, we are currently working on many exciting projects this summer.

Contact:
Contact the band's social media pages, via email at or our Chairman Kevin Johnson at .

Facebook: https:/­/­www.facebook.com/­llwydcoedbrassband
Twitter: @LlwydcoedBand1
Instagram: @llwydcoedband

  Map to bandroom   Llwydcoed Brass Band
view all events »

What's on

Black Dyke Band - Champness Hall, Rochdale

Thursday 2 June • Drake Street, Rochdale OL16 1PB

Greenfield Brass Band - Angelo Bearpark & Oldham Music Centre Youth Band

Friday 3 June • Uppermill Civic Hall. Lee Street. Uppermill. Oldham OL3 6AE

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 5 June • St Alfege Church . Greenwich Church St, . London SE10 9BJ

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band - Jubilations at Outwood Park - Jubilee Gala

Sunday 5 June • Outwood Park, Ledger Lane, Outwood, Wakefield

Regent Hall Concerts - Central Band of the Royal Air Force

Friday 10 June • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Llwydcoed Brass Band

May 31 • Llwydcoed Brass Band are seeking a first-class second baritone player to complete their brass ranks, as well as two all-round perucssionists. A friendly but hardworking band, we are currently working on many exciting projects this summer.

Witney Town Band

May 31 • Witney Town Band are seeking a Musical Director. We're a fourth section band with a full complement of players. Rehearsals Tuesday evenings 7.30-9.30pm at the High Street methodist church in Witney.

Croft Silver Band

May 31 • We are currently looking to fill our seats with Trombones, cornets and Basses. We are a local friendly 4th section band from Leicestershire with a summer programme and future contests. Rehearsing Mondays 8-10 at Huncote Primary School LE9 3BS.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Alan Fernie

DRSAM, Dip.NCOS
Arranger, composer, adjudicator, conductor

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top