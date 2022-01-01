1 to 1 of 1
Llwydcoed Brass Band
Posted: 31-May-2022
Required:
Llwydcoed Brass Band are seeking a first-class second baritone player to complete their brass ranks, as well as two all-round perucssionists. A friendly but hardworking band, we are currently working on many exciting projects this summer.
Contact:
Contact the band's social media pages, via email at or our Chairman Kevin Johnson at .
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/llwydcoedbrassband
Twitter: @LlwydcoedBand1
Instagram: @llwydcoedband