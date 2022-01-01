Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Llwydcoed Brass Band

Posted: 31-May-2022

Required:

Llwydcoed Brass Band are seeking a first-class second baritone player to complete their brass ranks, as well as two all-round perucssionists. A friendly but hardworking band, we are currently working on many exciting projects this summer.



Contact:

Contact the band's social media pages, via email at or our Chairman Kevin Johnson at .

Facebook: https:/­/­www.facebook.com/­llwydcoedbrassband

Twitter: @LlwydcoedBand1

Instagram: @llwydcoedband