Trentham Brass Band

Posted: 15-Jun-2022

Required:

We are seeking a Principal Cornet. Following their successful second place finish in the area contest, the band are looking forward to playing at the National Finals for the second consecutive year under their MD Shaun Farrington (Bass Trombone, Fodens)



Contact:

The band will be moving back to the 3rd Section in January and have a variety of concerts and contests planned. Rehearsals Friday 8-10, Sunday 6.45-8.45 in our band room in ST3 postcode. For more info email in confidence to