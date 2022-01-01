                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 3 of  3

Hitchin Band

Posted: 29-Jun-2022

Required:
3RD CORNET - Hitchin Band seek a 3rd cornet player to join us. We pride ourselves on taking on innovative projects such as The Snowman screenings, Swing and Big band nights as well as more traditional concerts and contests.

Contact:
We rehearse on Thursday evenings in Hitchin, Herts. Please contact Dinah Birch on for more info. www.hitchinband.co.uk

  Map to bandroom   Hitchin Band

Hitchin Band

Posted: 29-Jun-2022

Required:
SOLO CORNET - Hitchin Band seek a front row cornet player to join us. We pride ourselves on taking on innovative projects such as The Snowman screenings, Swing and Big band nights as well as more traditional concerts and contests.

Contact:
We rehearse on Thursday evenings near Hitchin, Herts. Please contact Dinah Birch on for more information. www.hitchinband.co.uk

  Map to bandroom   Hitchin Band

Hitchin Band

Posted: 13-Jun-2022

Required:
Musical Director Vacancy - Hitchin Band (LSC 1st Section from 2023) are seeking an enthusiastic and inspiring individual to lead the band. We pride ourselves on taking on exciting projects/concerts such as The Snowman, Swing/Big band and joint concerts.

Contact:
We rehearse on Thursday evenings near Hitchin. Applications will be treated in the strictest confidence. Please contact Dinah Birch on

  Map to bandroom   Hitchin Band
view all events »

What's on

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - KKL Luzern, Switzerland â€“ Brassed Off Live!

Saturday 2 July • Europapl. 1, 6005 Luzern 6005 Luzern

Boarshurst Silver Band - Silk Brass

Sunday 3 July • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band - Keithley & Worth Valley Railway - Oxenhope Station

Sunday 3 July • Oxenhope Station K&W Railway. Mill Lane. Oxenhope BD22 9LB

Derwent Brass - THIS IS DERWENT 30! Gala Concert

Saturday 9 July • Allestree Woodlands School Theatre, Blenheim Drive, Allestree, Derby DE22 2LW

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band - Summer Music Sunday - RHS Harlow Carr Gardens

Sunday 10 July • RHS Harlow Carr Gardens. Crag Lane. Harrogate. HG3 1QB HG3 1QB

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Hitchin Band

June 29 • 3RD CORNET - Hitchin Band seek a 3rd cornet player to join us. We pride ourselves on taking on innovative projects such as The Snowman screenings, Swing and Big band nights as well as more traditional concerts and contests.

Hitchin Band

June 29 • SOLO CORNET - Hitchin Band seek a front row cornet player to join us. We pride ourselves on taking on innovative projects such as The Snowman screenings, Swing and Big band nights as well as more traditional concerts and contests.

Aldbourne Band

June 29 • Flugel Vacancy with the West of England Champions!. Contact us for more information!. . 2022 British Open and National Finals Qualifier. 2022 West of England Champions

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Duncan A. Beckley

BA, MA
Conductor, adjudicator, band trainer and teacher

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top