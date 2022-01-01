Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Hitchin Band

Posted: 29-Jun-2022

Required:

3RD CORNET - Hitchin Band seek a 3rd cornet player to join us. We pride ourselves on taking on innovative projects such as The Snowman screenings, Swing and Big band nights as well as more traditional concerts and contests.



Contact:

We rehearse on Thursday evenings in Hitchin, Herts. Please contact Dinah Birch on for more info. www.hitchinband.co.uk

Hitchin Band

Posted: 29-Jun-2022

Required:

SOLO CORNET - Hitchin Band seek a front row cornet player to join us. We pride ourselves on taking on innovative projects such as The Snowman screenings, Swing and Big band nights as well as more traditional concerts and contests.



Contact:

We rehearse on Thursday evenings near Hitchin, Herts. Please contact Dinah Birch on for more information. www.hitchinband.co.uk

Hitchin Band

Posted: 13-Jun-2022

Required:

Musical Director Vacancy - Hitchin Band (LSC 1st Section from 2023) are seeking an enthusiastic and inspiring individual to lead the band. We pride ourselves on taking on exciting projects/concerts such as The Snowman, Swing/Big band and joint concerts.



Contact:

We rehearse on Thursday evenings near Hitchin. Applications will be treated in the strictest confidence. Please contact Dinah Birch on