Positions Vacant

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 1-Jul-2022

Required:
Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** KIT PERCUSSION ** player.

For more information about the band please visit our website.

Contact:
All enquiries welcome in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney on 01189 414920 or

  Map to bandroom   Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 1-Jul-2022

Required:
Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** EUPHONIUM ** player.

For more information about the band please visit our website.

Contact:
All enquiries welcome in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney on 01189 414920 or

  Map to bandroom   Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 1-Jul-2022

Required:
Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** BACK ROW CORNET ** player.

For more information about the band please visit our website.

Contact:
All enquiries welcome in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney on 01189 414920 or e-mail

  Map to bandroom   Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 1-Jul-2022

Required:
Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** SOLO CORNET ** player.

For more information about the band please visit our website.

Contact:
All enquiries welcome in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney on 01189 414920 or e-mail

  Map to bandroom   Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 1-Jul-2022

Required:
Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** BBb BASS ** player.

For more information about the band please visit our website.

Contact:
All enquiries welcome in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney on 01189 414920 or e-mail

  Map to bandroom   Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 1-Jul-2022

Required:
Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** EEb BASS ** player.

For more information about the band please visit our website.

Contact:
All enquiries welcome in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney on 01189 414920 or e-mail

  Map to bandroom   Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band
