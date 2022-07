Lydney Band July 3 • Vacancy exists for a Bb BASS player. We are a 3rd section band (West of England), based in the Forest of Dean. Rehearsal: Friday evenings. Good travel links from Gloucester, South Wales and South Gloucestershire

Corby Silver Band July 2 • Corby Silver Band has vacancies for Solo Cornet and Eb or BBb Bass.. Rehearsals, led by our MD Andy Mayell, take place on Monday and Wednesdays at 8pm - 10pm in our own band club in Corby, North Northamptonshire NN17 2QW Instruments available for loan.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band July 1 • Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** KIT PERCUSSION ** player.. . For more information about the band please visit our website.

