Enderby Band
Posted: 5-Jul-2022
Required:
We are looking for a cornet player (position negotiable). We have a variety of concerts/contests scheduled to continue our journey in the Championship Section. We use social events to create fantastic team working, so you would be joining a fab group.
Contact:
We rehearse close to our local village namesake, Enderby, near to M1 J21/M69 J3 with excellent rail links to Leicester, Birmingham, Nottingham.
Interested?
Please contact Danielle Thomas on 07974392076 or Steve Phillips
Enderby Band
Posted: 5-Jul-2022
Required:
We are looking for a soprano cornet player! We have a wide variety of concerts/contests planned to continue our journey in the Championship Section. We also like to socialise as it helps create fantastic team working, so you would be joining a fab group.
Contact:
Interested?
Enderby Band
Posted: 5-Jul-2022
Required:
We are looking for a solo horn player! We have a wide variety of concerts/contests planned to continue our journey in the Championship Section. We also like to socialise as it helps create fantastic team working, so you would be joining a fab group.
Contact:
Interested?
