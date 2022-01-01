Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Enderby Band

Posted: 5-Jul-2022

Required:

We are looking for a cornet player (position negotiable). We have a variety of concerts/contests scheduled to continue our journey in the Championship Section. We use social events to create fantastic team working, so you would be joining a fab group.



Contact:

We rehearse close to our local village namesake, Enderby, near to M1 J21/M69 J3 with excellent rail links to Leicester, Birmingham, Nottingham.

Interested?

Please contact Danielle Thomas on 07974392076 or Steve Phillips

Enderby Band

Posted: 5-Jul-2022

Required:

We are looking for a soprano cornet player! We have a wide variety of concerts/contests planned to continue our journey in the Championship Section. We also like to socialise as it helps create fantastic team working, so you would be joining a fab group.



Contact:

We rehearse close to our local village namesake, Enderby, near to M1 J21/M69 J3 with excellent rail links to Leicester, Birmingham, Nottingham.

Interested?

Please contact Danielle Thomas on 07974392076 or Steve Phillips

Enderby Band

Posted: 5-Jul-2022

Required:

We are looking for a solo horn player! We have a wide variety of concerts/contests planned to continue our journey in the Championship Section. We also like to socialise as it helps create fantastic team working, so you would be joining a fab group.



Contact:

We rehearse close to our local village namesake, Enderby, near to M1 J21/M69 J3 with excellent rail links to Leicester, Birmingham, Nottingham.

Interested?

Please contact Danielle Thomas on 07974392076 or Steve Phillips