                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 1 of  1

Shrewton Silver Band

Posted: 24-Jul-2022

Required:
SSB is a friendly, sociable & ambitious contesting band, based just north of Salisbury, near Stonehenge. Applications are welcome from players right across the band, for contesting and a busy & diverse events schedule, especially Cornets & Bass Trombone.

Contact:
The band is currently sitting right at the top of the second section in the WEBBA region for 2023
Rehearsals are held on Monday & Thursday evenings in Shrewton. (SP3 4JL)
To find out more about vacancy options, please contact

  Map to bandroom   Shrewton Silver Band
view all events »

What's on

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band - Lofthouse 2000 & Brodsworth Hall & Gardens

Sunday 24 July • Brodsworth Hall & Gardens. Brodsworth. Doncaster. DN5 7XJ. DN5 7XJ

National Youth Brass Band of Wales - NYBBW 40th anniversary concert at Pontio, Bangor

Thursday 4 August • Pontio. Deiniol Road. Bangor LL57 2TQ

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band - Lotherton Hall

Sunday 28 August • Lotherton Hall. Off Collier Lane. Aberford. LS25 3EB LS25 3EB

Contest: Greenfield Autumn Leaves March & Hymn Contest

Sunday 4 September • Ladhill Playing Fields, Greenfield, Oldhamm OL3 7JW

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 10 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Shrewton Silver Band

July 24 • SSB is a friendly, sociable & ambitious contesting band, based just north of Salisbury, near Stonehenge. Applications are welcome from players right across the band, for contesting and a busy & diverse events schedule, especially Cornets & Bass Trombone.

Maltby Miners Welfare Band

July 23 • Solo Trombone required due to player retirement. Also front Row Cornet. We rehearse Wednesday and Friday evenings in Maltby 5 mins from J1 M18 (Rotherham). Yorkshire 3rd Section.

Bakewell Silver Band

July 23 • We are currently looking for: Front and Back Row Cornets (Positions Negotiable), Soprano Cornet, 2nd Euphonium, 1st Trombone, Bb Bass and Percussion

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Steve Pritchard-Jones

FTCL LTCL LDBBA DipMusEd GMus QTS NPQH
Conductor, Adjudicator, Teacher

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top