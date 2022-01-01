1 to 1 of 1
Shrewton Silver Band
Posted: 24-Jul-2022
Required:
SSB is a friendly, sociable & ambitious contesting band, based just north of Salisbury, near Stonehenge. Applications are welcome from players right across the band, for contesting and a busy & diverse events schedule, especially Cornets & Bass Trombone.
Contact:
The band is currently sitting right at the top of the second section in the WEBBA region for 2023
Rehearsals are held on Monday & Thursday evenings in Shrewton. (SP3 4JL)
