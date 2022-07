Easingwold Town Band July 26 • Required: Musical Director. . Contact: We're a welcoming, forward-looking 4th section band in search of an MD. Our present MD is stepping down this autumn after a very successful 13 years. Rehearsals Monday 7.30-9.30pm at our bandroom in Easingwold.

Tendring Brass July 26 • After 22 years our MD is stepping down from our Main band. . Our organisation encompasses a community band, academy, and the main band were 2nd section national finalists in 2019 and 2021.. Healthy contest and concert schedule.

Lindley Band July 25 • SOLO CORNET required to join our friendly team in our own bandroom situated 1 mile from from M62 Jcn 24. Rehearsals are Monday and Wednesday nights, 8.00 to 10.00pm. Pub night is Wednesday. Our inspirational MD Mike Golding will make you very welcome.

