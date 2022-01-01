                 

Rushden Town Band

Posted: 7-Aug-2022

Required:
Second Cornet - our current position holder is returning to her studies on the South Coast!

Contact:
To find out further details about the positions, please contact Adele on 07936 624212. Additional information about the band can be found on www.rushdentownband.com

