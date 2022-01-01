                 

Easingwold Town Band

Posted: 11-Aug-2022

Required:
We're a welcoming, forward-looking 4th section band, with vacancies for SOLO CORNET and Eb BASS. Rehearsals Monday 7.30-9.30pm at our bandroom in Easingwold, 12 miles N of York (YO61 3DB).

Contact:
For more information please contact Bill Cleghorn (chair), , mobile 07717 944900

  Map to bandroom   Easingwold Town Band

Easingwold Town Band

Posted: 11-Aug-2022

Required:
MUSICAL DIRECTOR. We're a welcoming, forward-looking 4th section band. Our present MD Alistair Shipman is stepping down this autumn after a very successful 13 years. Rehearsals Monday 7.30-9.30pm at our bandroom in Easingwold, 12 miles north of York

Contact:
For more information please contact Bill Cleghorn (chair), , mobile 07717 944900

  Map to bandroom   Easingwold Town Band

Easingwold Town Band

Posted: 26-Jul-2022

Required:
Required: Musical Director Contact: We're a welcoming, forward-looking 4th section band in search of an MD. Our present MD is stepping down this autumn after a very successful 13 years. Rehearsals Monday 7.30-9.30pm at our bandroom in Easingwold.

Contact:
For more information please contact Bill Cleghorn (chair), , mobile 07717 944900

  Map to bandroom   Easingwold Town Band
