                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 4 of  4

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 18-Aug-2022

Required:
With the band entering an exciting period as we look to appoint a new MD we require Eb & Bb BASS AND PERCUSSION players to join us.Rehearsals on a Wednesday in our own bandroom. Other players please apply as willing to move around for the right person.

Contact:
Please ring or text the sec on 07368286211 for a chat and more details.
All enquiries will be in the strictest confidence

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 6-Aug-2022

Required:
We seek a Musical Director,we are a friendly,hard working 2nd section (L&SC) band based in Oxfordshire near junc 6 of the M40.We rehearse on a Wednesday in our own bandroom.Good mix of concerts and contests planned.Experience in brass bands essential

Contact:
See our Facebook page for more details.To apply (in strictest confidence)please send your CV and a covering letter detailing your experience and reasons for wanting to work with us.

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 3-Aug-2022

Required:
We seek a Musical Director,we are a friendly,hard working 2nd section (L&SC) band based in Oxfordshire near junc 6 of the M40.We rehearse on a Wednesday in our own bandroom.Good mix of concerts and contests planned.Experience in brass bands essential.

Contact:
See our Facebook page for more details.To apply (in strictest confidence)please send your CV and a covering letter detailing your experience and reasons for wanting to work with us.

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 27-Jul-2022

Required:
We seek a Musical Director,we are a friendly,hard working 2nd section (L&SC) band based in Oxfordshire near junc 6 of the M40.We rehearse on a Wednesday in our own bandroom.Good mix of concerts and contests planned.Experience in brass bands essential.

Contact:
See our Facebook page for more details.To apply (in strictest confidence)please send your CV and a coving letter detailing your experience and reasons for wanting to work with us.

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver
view all events »

What's on

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band - Lotherton Hall

Sunday 28 August • Lotherton Hall. Off Collier Lane. Aberford. LS25 3EB LS25 3EB

Newstead Brass - Newark Brass Explosion

Monday 29 August • Newark Castle, . Castle Gate, Newark NG24 1BG

Contest: Greenfield Autumn Leaves March & Hymn Contest

Sunday 4 September • Ladhill Playing Fields, Greenfield, Oldhamm OL3 7JW

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 10 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Derwent Brass - Under The Stars

Saturday 17 September • Derby Cathedral, 18-19 Iron Gate, Derby DE1 3GP

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Stretford Band

August 18 • Tenor Horn required, position negotiable. We are a local, friendly band with a varied concert programme in the following months. If you are looking for a change please come along and meet the band.

Chinnor Silver

August 18 • With the band entering an exciting period as we look to appoint a new MD we require Eb & Bb BASS AND PERCUSSION players to join us.Rehearsals on a Wednesday in our own bandroom.. Other players please apply as willing to move around for the right person.

St. Ronan's Silver Band

August 16 • We are seeking to appoint a PRINCIPAL CORNET PLAYER to our friendly, hard-working 2nd Section Band based in Innerleithen in the Scottish Borders, only 50 mins from Edinburgh. Great programme of contests/concerts & other events.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Kevin Wadsworth


Conductor, adjudicator, teacher (ABBA)

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top