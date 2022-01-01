                 

Uppermill Band

Posted: 21-Aug-2022

Required:
UPPERMILL BAND 2nd Sect. have vacancies for a HORN & 2nd EUPHONIUM PLAYER. We are seeking players who demonstrate musicality, commitment and are proactive in wanting to develop their playing skills alongside a supportive team of like-minded people.

Contact:
Rehearsals :- Mon & Wed 19:45 -21:45
pm in our purpose-built band room at Saddleworth Cricket Club OL3 7HY . SOUND LIKE A BAND YOU WANT TO BE PART OF?
Please contact our Secretary (Katie) on 07949559200 or in confidence

What's on

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band - Lotherton Hall

Sunday 28 August • Lotherton Hall. Off Collier Lane. Aberford. LS25 3EB LS25 3EB

Newstead Brass - Newark Brass Explosion

Monday 29 August • Newark Castle, . Castle Gate, Newark NG24 1BG

Contest: Greenfield Autumn Leaves March & Hymn Contest

Sunday 4 September • Ladhill Playing Fields, Greenfield, Oldhamm OL3 7JW

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 10 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Derwent Brass - Under The Stars

Saturday 17 September • Derby Cathedral, 18-19 Iron Gate, Derby DE1 3GP

Vacancies

Barnsley Brass

August 23 • We have vacancies for Solo Trombone and Ebb bass players. We rehearse on Mondays and Thursdays 7.45 pm in our own bandroom with associated club at Worsbrough Bridge on A61 south of Barnsley.

Alder Valley Brass

August 23 • As a result of relocation we seek a Musical Director. We are an ambitious, busy and sociable 2nd section (L&SC, from 2023) band with an ongoing blend of engagements, concerts and contests. We rehearse 8-10pm on Mondays and Thursdays in Farnham, Surrey.

wantage silver band

August 22 • Wantage Band (L&SC championship section) are currently looking for players to fill a 2nd Cornet, BBb Bass and Percussion vacancy ASAP. They rehearse at their own band hall in Wantage, OX12 8FR on Sunday 7:30-9:30pm and Wednesday 8-10pm.

Pro Cards

Gordon Eddison

B Ed (Hons). Member AoBBA.
Conductor and Adjudicator.

               

