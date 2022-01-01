1 to 1 of 1
Alder Valley Brass
Posted: 23-Aug-2022
Required:
As a result of relocation we seek a Musical Director. We are an ambitious, busy and sociable 2nd section (L&SC, from 2023) band with an ongoing blend of engagements, concerts and contests. We rehearse 8-10pm on Mondays and Thursdays in Farnham, Surrey.
Contact:
In the first instance please email (in the strictest confidence) for more details. Applications close 11 September and we plan to hold auditions in late September and early October.