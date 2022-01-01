                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 1 of  1

SPAL Sovereign Brass

Posted: 26-Aug-2022

Required:
Following the recent appointment of our new MD Alan Gifford and with many exciting & fulfilling future projects planned, the Band are looking for CORNET (position negotiable) & PERCUSSION (kit or tuned) to complete our line up.

Contact:
Rehearsing Mon / Thu in Wednesbury (WS10 9DL) why not get in touch to find out how you can be part of the next step in our journey. Please contact Band Manager Steve Parsons: 07736 046220 for further information.

  Map to bandroom   SPAL Sovereign Brass
view all events »

What's on

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band - Lotherton Hall

Sunday 28 August • Lotherton Hall. Off Collier Lane. Aberford. LS25 3EB LS25 3EB

Newstead Brass - Newark Brass Explosion

Monday 29 August • Newark Castle, . Castle Gate, Newark NG24 1BG

Contest: Greenfield Autumn Leaves March & Hymn Contest

Sunday 4 September • Ladhill Playing Fields, Greenfield, Oldhamm OL3 7JW

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 10 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Derwent Brass - Under The Stars

Saturday 17 September • Derby Cathedral, 18-19 Iron Gate, Derby DE1 3GP

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

SPAL Sovereign Brass

August 26 • Following the recent appointment of our new MD Alan Gifford and with many exciting & fulfilling future projects planned, the Band are looking for CORNET (position negotiable) & PERCUSSION (kit or tuned) to complete our line up.

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band

August 25 • Lofthouse 2000 Brass Roots beginner/training band is currently recruiting for players. Are you a bit rusty, looking for a team to help you progress, or new to banding? Instruments are available so come and have a chat and meet the team

Alder Valley Brass

August 23 • As a result of relocation we seek a Musical Director. We are an ambitious, busy and sociable 2nd section (L&SC, from 2023) band with an ongoing blend of engagements, concerts and contests. We rehearse 8-10pm on Mondays and Thursdays in Farnham, Surrey.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Martyn Evans

BEd (Hons) NABBC member
Conductor, Band Trainer, Teacher, Adjudicator

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top