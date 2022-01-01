Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

SPAL Sovereign Brass

Posted: 26-Aug-2022

Required:

Following the recent appointment of our new MD Alan Gifford and with many exciting & fulfilling future projects planned, the Band are looking for CORNET (position negotiable) & PERCUSSION (kit or tuned) to complete our line up.



Contact:

Rehearsing Mon / Thu in Wednesbury (WS10 9DL) why not get in touch to find out how you can be part of the next step in our journey. Please contact Band Manager Steve Parsons: 07736 046220 for further information.