North Skelton Band August 26 • Friendly 1s Section Band based on the outskirts of Middlesbrough - we have the following vacancies: cornet (position negotiable), Euphonium/Baritone, Solo Trombone, Bb Bass, and percussion.

Lindley Band August 26 • SOLO CORNET player required to join our friendly team who enjoy mix of concerts and contests. Rehearsals Monday and Wednesday nights in our bandroom which is 1 mile from M62 Jcn 24. Come for a trial blow and our MD Mike Golding will make you very welcome.

Chinnor Silver August 26 • As we enter an exciting period for the band if you are a Eb/Bb BASS or PERCUSSION PLAYER why not join the journey a new md will bring.. Rehearsals on a Wednesday . Other players welcome to apply as this friendly band will move around for the right players .