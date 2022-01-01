                 

Putney and Wimbledon Brass Band

Posted: 11-Sep-2022

Required:
PWBB is a friendly 4th Section band looking for a front row cornet to join us for a busy Autumn / Winter schedule (starting at Wychavon & Wessex) before moving into 2023. We also need a dep to cover Sop at Wychavon. We rehearse in Putney on Weds at 7:30

Contact:
Whilst a London band we do like to join in wider Brass Band events regularly attending Whit Friday, Summer Bandstands as well as local community events.

Please contact our MD Sam Topp if interested through this link below:
https:/­/­pwbrassband.com/­join-us

  Putney and Wimbledon Brass Band
