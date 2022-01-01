1 to 1 of 1
Thundersley Brass Band
Posted: 14-Sep-2022
Required:
Thundersley Brass are inviting applicants for: PRINCIPAL EUPHONIUM, BBb BASS to complete our line-up for upcoming concerts this year and contests next year. This is a fantastic opportunity to join a friendly top level brass band in the L&SC area
Contact:
Please contact Ria Selina Stokes, on 07368 371839 or email for more information. We rehearse at 8pm Thursday evenings at Richmond Hall, Benfleet, Essex SS7 5HA, within easy reach of the M25.