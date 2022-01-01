Dobcross Silver Band September 15 • Upon our return from the National Finals, Dobcross Silver Band invite applications to join our cornet section (Position Negotiable, Excl Principal). We are looking to strengthen the section and add another committed and competent player to the ranks.

Chinnor Silver September 15 • As we enter an exciting period of auditioning for our next MD we are looking for Eb/ Bb BASS and PERCUSSION players to join the next part of the bands history.. Rehearsals on a Wednesday in our own bandroom. Good book of concerts and contests planned.

Kippax Band September 15 • Solo Cornet and Bb Bass players required. ( New Besson Tuba arriving). Situated close to all major routes in Yorkshire. 10 miniutes off the M1 and M62. The band require the above players to complete the line up for the rest of the years engagments.

view all cards » Pro fessional Cards