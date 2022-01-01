1 to 1 of 1
Dobcross Silver Band
Posted: 15-Sep-2022
Required:
Upon our return from the National Finals, Dobcross Silver Band invite applications to join our cornet section (Position Negotiable, Excl Principal). We are looking to strengthen the section and add another committed and competent player to the ranks.
Contact:
If you want to enjoy your banding with a progressive band with a great team ethic, apply in confidence to…
Jason M Smith (MD)
07547707257
Or…
Brent Warren (Bandmaster)
07809 560774