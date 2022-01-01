                 

Positions Vacant

Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 15-Sep-2022

Required:
Upon our return from the National Finals, Dobcross Silver Band invite applications to join our cornet section (Position Negotiable, Excl Principal). We are looking to strengthen the section and add another committed and competent player to the ranks.

Contact:
If you want to enjoy your banding with a progressive band with a great team ethic, apply in confidence to…

Jason M Smith (MD)
07547707257

Or…
Brent Warren (Bandmaster)
07809 560774

  Map to bandroom   Dobcross Silver Band
