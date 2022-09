Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Farnworth and Walkden Band

Posted: 20-Sep-2022

Required:

MD Vacancy Farnworth and Walkden Brass Band Due to expanded work and personal commitments an exciting opportunity has arisen to become the new Musical Director with The Farnworth and Walkden Brass Band.



Contact:

Expressions of interest (including an up-to-date CV) are welcomed from all candidates wishing to apply for the vacancy and who believe they can meet the requirements of the post to:

by Friday 30th September 2022