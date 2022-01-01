1 to 4 of 4
wantage silver band
Posted: 27-Sep-2022
Required:
Wantage Band (Championship Section) are looking to add a back row cornet to their lineup. The band has a sensible, yet fulfilling calendar of engagements, including Wychavon and Leicester Contests and their popular Snowman series.
Contact:
If you're interested, please get in touch and we'll arrange dates to get you along to a couple of rehearsals at our band hall located OX12 8FR. Find out more by emailing or calling Sam on 07842779617 for a chat.
wantage silver band
Posted: 27-Sep-2022
Required:
Wantage Band (Championship Section) are looking for a Flugel Horn player to cover maternity leave until Jan 23. The band has a sensible, yet fulfilling calendar of engagements, including Wychavon and Leicester Contests and their popular Snowman series.
Contact:
If youââ‚¬â„¢re interested, please get in touch and weââ‚¬â„¢ll arrange dates to get you along to a couple of rehearsals at our band hall located OX12 8FR. Find out more by emailing or calling Sam on 07842779617 for a chat.
wantage silver band
Posted: 27-Sep-2022
Required:
Wantage Band (Championship Section) are looking for a Bb Bass player to complete their experienced bass section. The band has a sensible, yet fulfilling calendar of engagements, including Wychavon and Leicester Contests and their popular Snowman series.
Contact:
If you're interested, please get in touch and we'll arrange dates to get you along to a couple of rehearsals at our band hall located OX12 8FR. Find out more by emailing or calling Sam on 07842779617 for a chat.
wantage silver band
Posted: 2-Sep-2022
Required:
Wantage Concert Brass (L&SC 1st section 2023) seek cornets and euphonium due to university relocation. They rehearse at their own band hall OX12 8FR on Tuesday/Friday 7:30-9:30pm.
Contact:
The band are part of an impressive nine band structure. With MD Neil Brownless, and forthcoming contest appearances at Wychavon and Leicester, it's a great time to apply to be in the band! Get in touch by emailing