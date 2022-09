Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Stape Silver Band

Posted: 28-Sep-2022

Required:

We are looking for a new Musical Director for our friendly, family oriented band based in Pickering, North Yorkshire. We are looking for an inspiring MD who will help grow, improve and develop the band.



Contact:

We practice on a Thursday night 7.30-9.30 in our purpose built bandroom. If you are interested please email Helen Eddon (Secretary)