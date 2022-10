Ringwood and Burley Band October 10 • VACANCY FOR MUSICAL DIRECTOR. Ringwood and Burley Band are a friendly non contesting band based in Ringwood, Hants. We have an immediate vacancy for a Musical Director. We rehearse weekly and perform at functions and concerts in the local community.

Epping Forest Band October 10 • Epping Forest are seeking new friends across the band: Front and Back Row Cornets, Tenor Horn; Baritone; and Percussion (Kit) players are particularly welcome to join our banding adventures.

Concert Brass Poynton October 9 • Concert Brass Poynton (between Stockport and Macclesfield) seek the following players, Bass, Front Row Cornet, & Trombone. We are not a learner band. Higher section players should enjoy our rehearsal. No Contesting:Rehearing Weds, 8.00 to 10.00pm.

