Leicestershire Co-op Band

Posted: 18-Oct-2022

Required:
Leicestershire Co-op Band are looking to recruit a Percussionist (Kit or Tuned), Cornet and Bb Bass player to help strengthen our band. We are a hard working, ambitious band, looking to bolster our ranks after a difficult couple of years.

Contact:
Rehearsals are Tuesday & Thursday in our own bandroom in Coalville, Leicestershire. Please contact Steve Barham (07498 799103), or message through our website (leicestercoopband.com) or Facebook page for more details.

Vacancies

