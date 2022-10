PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS October 22 • Pemberton Old Wigan DW B band are looking to appoint Eb bass player. The band have recently been promoted to the 1section. Rehearsal Sunday evening 6 to 8 pm

Easingwold Town Band October 20 • We are a 4th Section band with vacancies for soprano cornet, front-row cornet and Eb bass. We offer a friendly welcome at our bandroom in Easingwold, 12 miles north of York (postcode YO61 3DB). Rehearsals Monday 7.30 to 9.15 p.m. Come for a blow!

Bilton Silver Rugby Band October 20 • Bilton Silver (Rugby) Band invites applicants for the role of MUSICAL DIRECTOR of the senior band. Contesting in the first section, the band has a varied programme of concerts throughout the year. The organisation also boasts a thriving training programme

