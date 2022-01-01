                 

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band

Posted: 22-Oct-2022

Required:
Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band are recruiting for Trombone, Baritone and Bb Bass. We are a contesting band and looking to push on following promotion to the 2nd section. Are you looking for a challenge? Come and join us for a blow and see what you think!!

Contact:
Please email or call 07876 800929 for a chat / further information or just drop into rehearsals — Thursday 19:30-21:30 and Saturday 10:00-12:00. We do have some instruments available please ask.

  Map to bandroom   Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band
