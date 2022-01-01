                 

Positions Vacant

Crofton Silver Band

Posted: 6-Nov-2022

Required:
SECOND CORNET. Crofton Silver Band are looking for a Second Cornet to add to their line up as the band looks forward to celebrating its 150th Anniversary next year with an exciting mix of concerts and contests.

Contact:
If you fancy a new challenge contact the band by email or through the bands Facebook Page.

Crofton Silver Band

Posted: 6-Nov-2022

Required:
SOLO / REPIANO CORNET. Crofton Silver Band are looking for a Solo / Repiano Cornet (position negotiable) to add to their line up as the band looks forward to celebrating its 150th Anniversary next year with an exciting mix of concerts and contests.

Contact:
If you fancy a new challenge contact the band by email or through the bands Facebook Page.

Crofton Silver Band

Posted: 6-Nov-2022

Required:
SOPRANO CORNET. Crofton Silver Band are looking for a Soprano Cornet to add to their line up as the band looks forward to celebrating its 150th Anniversary next year with an exciting mix of concerts and contests.

Contact:
If you fancy a new challenge contact the band by email or through the bands Facebook Page.

Crofton Silver Band

Posted: 6-Nov-2022

Required:
PERCUSSION. Crofton Silver Band are looking for a Percussionist to add to their line up as the band looks forward to celebrating its 150th Anniversary next year with an exciting mix of concerts and contests.

Contact:
If you fancy a new challenge contact the band by email or through the bands Facebook Page.

