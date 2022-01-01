                 

Positions Vacant

Welwyn Garden City Band

Posted: 8-Nov-2022

Required:
We are a friendly, sociable & ambitious Third Section Band looking to complete our line-up for the Area Contest in March and the following summer season. With effect from 1st January, we will have a vacancy for a FRONT ROW CORNET player.

Contact:
Our MD is Will Douglas. We rehearse in Welwyn Garden City on Sunday evenings from 7.00-9.00pm. If you would like the opportunity to join us, please contact Band Chairman, Steve Dias, in confidence, by e-mail at

