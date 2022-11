Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Newmount Brass

Posted: 10-Nov-2022

Required:

Newmount Brass is seeking players to join our band. We are a very friendly non-contesting brass band, performing 6-8 concerts/ events each year. We play a variety of music from traditional brass band marches to popular songs, films and TV themes.



Contact:

Rehearsals are at Newmount Methodist Church, Littleover, Derby, DE23 1PS.

Please contact us via our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/­NewmountBrassBand

or email: