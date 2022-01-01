                 

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band

Posted: 17-Nov-2022

Required:
We are looking to grow our training band Brass Roots and invite players of all capability or instrument to join our enthusiastic group inc young and old, new and returning players, looking for support with a strong link to our main band.

Contact:
If you're interested in joining Brass Roots, or just want to see why brass is such fun please contact 07876 800929 or for further info. Rehearsal at 9-9.55am Outwood WMC (and welcome to join main band reh immediately after).

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band

Posted: 17-Nov-2022

Required:
Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band are recruiting merry folk for trombone, baritone, Bb bass, multi skilled percussionist and front row cornet. Having recently won the yorkshire section and finished 6th in national finals we are now in the 2nd section

Contact:
If you're interested in our contesting vacancies above, or just want to come join us for a blow (any position) please contact 07876 800929 or for further info or just pop into rehearsal on Saturday 10-12am or Thurs 19.30-21.30

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band

Posted: 22-Oct-2022

Required:
Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band are recruiting for Trombone, Baritone and Bb Bass. We are a contesting band and looking to push on following promotion to the 2nd section. Are you looking for a challenge? Come and join us for a blow and see what you think!!

Contact:
Please email or call 07876 800929 for a chat / further information or just drop into rehearsals — Thursday 19:30-21:30 and Saturday 10:00-12:00. We do have some instruments available please ask.

