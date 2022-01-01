                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 3 of  3

Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 17-Nov-2022

Required:
In preparation for our promotion to 3rd section we seek the services of a FRONT ROW CORNET player. Must be an enthusiastic team player and willing to embrace our fun and hard working culture. Enjoyment guaranteed!

Contact:
If you are a team playing, committed and competent player with ambition then contact us NOW in confidence as below.

Jason M Smith (MD) 07547707257
Brent Warren (Band Master) 07809 560774

  Map to bandroom   Dobcross Silver Band

Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 15-Nov-2022

Required:
In preparation for our promotion to 3rd section we seek the services of a FRONT ROW CORNET player. Must be an enthusiastic team player and willing to embrace our fun and hard working culture. Enjoyment guaranteed!

Contact:
If you feel you'd like to come on the journey with this progressive band then don't hesitate! Call us now!

Jason M Smith (MD) — 07547 707257
Brent Warren (Band Master) — 07809 560774

  Map to bandroom   Dobcross Silver Band

Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 8-Nov-2022

Required:
After a year which crowned us Holme Valley 4th Section Champs, Whit Friday Saddleworth 4th section champs, Buxton 4th Section Champs, 4th Section NATIONAL CHAMPS, NEMBBA 4th Section Champs, we require Eb BASS to join us on our journey into the 3rd Section

Contact:
If you are a team playing, committed and competent player with ambition then contact us NOW in confidence as below.

Jason M Smith (MD) 07547707257
Brent Warren (Band Master) 07809 560774

  Map to bandroom   Dobcross Silver Band
view all events »

What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - Black Dyke Band Trombone Ensemble

Friday 18 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Swiss National Championships

Saturday 26 November • Stravinski Hall, Montreaux. Claude-Nobs 5, 1820 Montreaux, Switzerland 1820

Regent Hall Concerts - Band of the RAF Regiment Symphonic Brass Ensemble

Friday 2 December • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

WFEL Fairey Band - Dobcross Youth Band

Saturday 3 December • UPPERMILL CIVIC HALL, LEE ST, OLDHAM OL36AE

Stannington Brass Band - Christmas Concert with Hallmark of Harmony

Saturday 3 December • Lomas Hall. Stannington. Sheffield S6 6DB

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Dobcross Silver Band

November 17 • In preparation for our promotion to 3rd section we seek the services of a FRONT ROW CORNET player. Must be an enthusiastic team player and willing to embrace our fun and hard working culture. Enjoyment guaranteed!

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band

November 17 • We are looking to grow our training band Brass Roots and invite players of all capability or instrument to join our enthusiastic group inc young and old, new and returning players, looking for support with a strong link to our main band.

Shrewsbury Brass Band

November 17 • We invite applications for a Tuned Percussion with immediate effect. Shrewsbury Brass Band is a hardworking and enthusiastic brass band and perform at a sensible number of quality engagements during the year.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Alan Fernie

DRSAM, Dip.NCOS
Arranger, composer, adjudicator, conductor

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top