Barnton Silver Band

Posted: 28-Nov-2022

Required:
We are looking for a Trombone player, a Horn player, a Baritone player, and a Bb Bass player to complete our line-up. We are a 4th Section band, currently not contesting, with a sensible calendar of jobs. We are based in Mid-Cheshire with good M6 access.

Contact:
Tuesday evening 7.30pm to 9.30pm at Pickmere Methodist Church, WA16 0JP.
A warm welcome awaits you. Come along and meet us.
Please ring Chris on 07903779619, in strict confidence, to discuss or contact us through our website:
www.barntonsilverband.com

Barnton Silver Band

Posted: 15-Nov-2022

Required:
Established in 1891, based in the leafy lanes of Cheshire, we seek to appoint a new Musical Director. We are a non-contesting band, have well attended rehearsals on Tuesday evenings from 7.30pm to 9.30pm at Pickmere Methodist Church, WA16

Contact:
A warm welcome awaits if you wish to meet us and have a trial run.
Please ring Chris on 07903779619, in strict confidence, to discuss, or contact us through our website:
www.barntonsilverband.com
or email

