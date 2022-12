Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

HYDE BAND

Posted: 8-Dec-2022

Required:

Following this year's success at the West of England Contest becoming 1st Section National Finalists, we are seeking competent players to bolster our band. Come and work with our Professional MD Nigel Seaman and Resident MD Phil Randell.



Contact:

Positions advertised as follows:

Cornet

Tenor Horn

Bass

(Positions negotiable)

Please apply — in confidence — to Jack Grimmett via Facebook, email, or phone at:

or 07450 981 037