Bilton Silver Rugby Band December 20 • The band currently has a vacancy for a Percussionist. Contesting in the first section, the band has a varied programme of concerts throughout the year. The band rehearses in its own purpose built band room with percussion equipment permanently installed.

Bristol Veterans Brass December 20 • Bristol Veterans Brass invites applications for the post of: MUSICAL DIRECTOR. . Position start date: Wednesday 1st February 2023. We are looking for a Musical Director who is an experienced musician, ideally with previous experience conducting a Brass Band

Ashton under Lyne Band December 19 • PRINCIPAL CORNET : Are you a strong, ambitious player who is capable of leading a championship section band? Are you looking for a fresh challenge with an established band? We have a sensible diary of engagements and an immediate start is available.

