Dobcross Silver Band
Posted: 8-Jul-2024
Required:
2 x Cornet Players required. Positions are negotiable, excluding Principal as players are willing to move around. Experience preferred but all ages considered if ability can be demonstrated. Enjoyable rehearsals/great socials!
Contact:
If you are a team player through and through then you fit in here. Come for a blow or Contact us in confidence!
Jason M Smith (MD)
07547707257
Brent Warren (Band Master)
07809560774
Dobcross Silver Band
Posted: 23-Jun-2024
Required:
Dobcross Silver Band seek applications for the position of BASS TROMBONE to join our talented section . We are a progressive 3rd section band who work and play hard. This is a rare opportunity to be part of something rather special!
Contact:
If you are a team player through and through then you fit in here. Come for a blow or Contact us in confidence!
Jason M Smith (MD)
07547707257
Brent Warren (Band Master)
07809560774