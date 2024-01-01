Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 8-Jul-2024

Required:

2 x Cornet Players required. Positions are negotiable, excluding Principal as players are willing to move around. Experience preferred but all ages considered if ability can be demonstrated. Enjoyable rehearsals/great socials!



Contact:

If you are a team player through and through then you fit in here. Come for a blow or Contact us in confidence!

Jason M Smith (MD)

07547707257



Brent Warren (Band Master)

07809560774



Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 23-Jun-2024

Required:

Dobcross Silver Band seek applications for the position of BASS TROMBONE to join our talented section . We are a progressive 3rd section band who work and play hard. This is a rare opportunity to be part of something rather special!



Contact:

If you are a team player through and through then you fit in here. Come for a blow or Contact us in confidence!

Jason M Smith (MD)

07547707257



Brent Warren (Band Master)

07809560774

